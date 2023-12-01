Menu

Canada

Halifax-area school put on lockdown after student sprays sensory irritant inside: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 9:41 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 1'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A high school in the Halifax region was put on lockdown Friday morning after an irritant was said to be sprayed throughout the school.

According to recent update from RCMP, it was said that officers remain at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon and have arrested three youths related to the incident so far.

“Officers learned that 3 youths had an altercation outside the school which moved inside, where an irritant was deployed,” police said, noting that some EHS workers are on the scene as some students and staff have been “affected by the irritant.”

“Parents are asked to stay away at this time.”

No serious injuries have been reported.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education initially confirmed that the school is on lockdown in a social media post but have since said its status has changed to “hold and secure.”

“Families have been notified,” the post read.

More to come.

