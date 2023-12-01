Halifax-area school put on lockdown after student sprays sensory irritant inside: police

Send this page to someone via email

A high school in the Halifax region was put on lockdown Friday morning after an irritant was said to be sprayed throughout the school.

According to recent update from RCMP, it was said that officers remain at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon and have arrested three youths related to the incident so far.

“Officers learned that 3 youths had an altercation outside the school which moved inside, where an irritant was deployed,” police said, noting that some EHS workers are on the scene as some students and staff have been “affected by the irritant.”

“Parents are asked to stay away at this time.”

No serious injuries have been reported.

RCMP at Bay View High School in #UpperTantallon responding to an incident where an irritant was deployed in the school. School has been placed on lock down. Officers have one youth in custody. No serious injuries have been reported. Parents are asked to stay away at this time. pic.twitter.com/obGuWnf2eD — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) December 1, 2023

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education initially confirmed that the school is on lockdown in a social media post but have since said its status has changed to “hold and secure.”

“Families have been notified,” the post read.

