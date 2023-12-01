Menu

Economy

BMO Financial Group reports Q4 profit down from 1 year ago, raises dividend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2023 7:52 am
Interest rates ‘may’ be high enough to bring inflation to 2% target, but still assessing: Macklem
BMO Financial Group raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, up from $1.47 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as BMO said its net income amounted to nearly $1.62 billion or $2.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $4.48 billion or $6.51 per diluted share a year earlier.

No new ‘inflationary pressures’ in federal fiscal outlook: Macklem
On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.81 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.04 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue was $8.36 billion, down from $10.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

BMO’s total provision for credit losses for the quarter rose to $446 million, up from $226 million a year earlier.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

