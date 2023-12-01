Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing vehicle into pole in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after crashing their vehicle into a pole in Brampton, Ont., early Friday.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road at around 3:10 a.m.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, police said.
Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No age or gender was released by paramedics or police.
Police said there are road closures in the area and are advising motorists to use alternative routes.
