Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing vehicle into pole in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 7:06 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after crashing their vehicle into a pole in Brampton, Ont., early Friday.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road at around 3:10 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No age or gender was released by paramedics or police.

Police said there are road closures in the area and are advising motorists to use alternative routes.

