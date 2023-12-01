Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing vehicle into pole in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a driver has life-threatening injuries after crashing their vehicle into a pole in Brampton, Ont., early Friday.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road at around 3:10 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No age or gender was released by paramedics or police.

Police said there are road closures in the area and are advising motorists to use alternative routes.

COLLISION:

-Sandalwood PY / Heart Lake Rd #Brampton

-Single vehicle collision into pole

-Victim in life-threatening condition

-Transported to trauma centre

-Sandalwood PY closed between Royal Palm Dr and Heart Lake Rd

-Use alternate routes

-C/R 3:11 am

-PR230386655 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 1, 2023