Canada

‘It gives them hope’: N.S outreach centre offers housing to African Nova Scotians

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 7:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax organization looking to help unhoused African Nova Scotians'
Halifax organization looking to help unhoused African Nova Scotians
A Halifax community outreach organization is looking to house African Nova Scotians who are insecurely housed or homeless. As Vanessa Wright reports, they are offering space for nine tenants to live and to help at-risk individuals this winter.
As winter approaches, a local community outreach organization is doing all it can to keep vulnerable individuals indoors.

The North End Community Health Centre is working to house nine to 10 African Nova Scotians, who are insecurely housed or homeless.

Tenants must be aged 50 and older, and not actively engaged in substance use.

Organizers say while the project isn’t new, they are doing all they can to meet growing demands for housing, amid the city-wide homelessness crisis.

“The housing situation in Halifax is scarce, and its not easy for people to secure housing,” says Ashton Stephenson, a manager with the North End Community Health Clinic. “We wanted to give some affordable housing to folks who are struggling.”

Ashton Stephenson is a manager with the North End Community Health Centre. View image in full screen
Ashton Stephenson is a manager with the North End Community Health Centre. Vanessa Wright/Global News

Located on 2218 Maitland Street in Halifax, the space has three floors. Each floor has a shower, bathroom, and in-suite laundry. They are still working on securing the resources to get stoves in the kitchens.

Story continues below advertisement
Units at 2218 Maitland Street in Halifax, where housing is being offered to African Nova Scotians. View image in full screen
Units at 2218 Maitland Street in Halifax, where housing is being offered to African Nova Scotians. Vanessa Wright/Global News

“To me its beautiful, you know, its not the best but its home,” says Sharon Johnson, a volunteer with the North End Community Health Centre. “When you’ve got a door that you can come in and close…that’s home.”

Sharon Johnson is a volunteer with the North End Community Health Centre. View image in full screen
Sharon Johnson is a volunteer with the North End Community Health Centre. Vanessa Wright/Global News
Johnson says it’s great to see this housing project being offered to African Nova Scotians — a community that has been disproportionately housed.

Story continues below advertisement

“It gives them hope,” says Johnson. “We are the last. If we’re going to go get the apartment…we’re the last on the list,” she says. “And I mean, it’s not nice to say that but when you experience it then you understand it.”

This is one of many housing projects that the clinic is working on, but Stephenson says this one is particularly important.

“When you know you can go home, push those keys through the door, and you know, stay warm and cozy…that’s why we show up to work everyday and work as hard as we can to help the overall wellbeing of our folks,” he says.

He says the clinic hopes to have people housed in the space within the next few weeks, with the goal being before Christmas.

 

