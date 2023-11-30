‘There’s just no info’: Family turns to billboard campaign in search for missing Winnipeg veteran

Send this page to someone via email

Almost three years since his disappearance, the family of a missing Winnipeg man is hoping members of the public can shine a light on his whereabouts.

Robert Hutchison went missing at age 33, and was last in contact with family on Jan. 30, 2021. Despite police and community efforts, his whereabouts remain unknown, although police said last year they believe foul play was involved.

Hutchinson’s cousin, Paul Turenne, says the family started a billboard campaign in hopes of receiving tips from the public.

“Robert’s mother’s been frustrated with a lack of information. It’s not that the police aren’t trying — people aren’t talking,” Turenne told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“There’s just no info. So rather than sit back and wait, she decided it’s something we could do, something we could put out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe campaign, ‘Justice for Robert Hutchison,’ was launched over the summer, in hopes of raising the money needed for the billboards. As of Thursday morning, it was closing in on $8,000.

Turenne said Crime Stoppers has also been helpful, offering up to $2,000 as a reward for information.

Hutchison, a Canadian Forces veteran, is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, light brown hair in a brush-cut style, and hazel eyes.

According to the investigation, police believe he was last seen in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Artillery Street — a neighbourhood he was known to frequent — on the night of Jan. 31, 2021.

View image in full screen Robert Hutchison. Submitted

Turenne said the experience has been agonizing for the family as the search has so far come up empty.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember when he first went missing, it was during COVID. It was January of 2021, and we started putting up posters in various neighbourhoods throughout the city. We were asking people for information.

“The message at the time was, ‘If you know him and you see him, tell him to call his mother. We’re just looking for him.’

“Over time, there was just no information that came in, there was no contact … we still have no answers, we still don’t know what happened. That’s what we’re looking for now — some answers.”

Anyone with information should call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.