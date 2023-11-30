Suspicious man sought after offering teen girl a ride home: Guelph police say

Guelph police say they’re looking for a man allegedly connected with a vehicle approaching a teenage girl and the driver offering her a ride home.
On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl told investigators she was walking near College Avenue and Hanlon Road when an unknown man in a dark blue SUV approached her.
Police said the driver lowered his window before asking the girl where she lived and offering her a ride home.
Trending Now
Investigators said she didn’t respond and started running.
The man allegedly followed for a short time before making a U-turn and driving away.
The investigation continues.
More on Crime
- Accused gun trafficker charged in deaths of 2 Edmonton police officers
- U.S. indictment on alleged Sikh assassination plot makes link to Nijjar murder
- Bernardo victims’ friends say prison transfer forced them to relive trauma
- Man, 18, arrested in prison in connection with deaths of Montreal woman, grandmother
Comments