Crime

Suspicious man sought after offering teen girl a ride home: Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 30, 2023 11:04 am
Police say a man in a dark blue SUV approached a 14-year-old girl on Wednesday and offered her a ride home after asking where she lived. She didn't respond and began running. View image in full screen
Police say a man in a dark blue SUV approached a 14-year-old girl on Wednesday and offered her a ride home after asking where she lived. She didn't respond and began running. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’re looking for a man allegedly connected with a vehicle approaching a teenage girl and the driver offering her a ride home.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl told investigators she was walking near College Avenue and Hanlon Road when an unknown man in a dark blue SUV approached her.

Police said the driver lowered his window before asking the girl where she lived and offering her a ride home.

Investigators said she didn’t respond and started running.

The man allegedly followed for a short time before making a U-turn and driving away.

The investigation continues.

 

