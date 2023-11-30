Suspicious man sought after offering teen girl a ride home: Guelph police say

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’re looking for a man allegedly connected with a vehicle approaching a teenage girl and the driver offering her a ride home.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl told investigators she was walking near College Avenue and Hanlon Road when an unknown man in a dark blue SUV approached her.

Police said the driver lowered his window before asking the girl where she lived and offering her a ride home.

Investigators said she didn’t respond and started running.

The man allegedly followed for a short time before making a U-turn and driving away.

The investigation continues.