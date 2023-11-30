Regina police lay charges in 4-month firearm trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Following a four-month firearms trafficking investigation by the Regina Police Service crime reduction team (CRT), nine people have been charged and police state more arrests are expected.

“Six of the charged persons are youths,” police stated in a release. “The investigation began in August of this year, after officers learned of activities related to illegal firearms transfers originating in Regina.”

The investigation revealed multiple unauthorized transfers of firearms dating back to June, police say.

Police charged 38-year-old Shawn Ryan Kakakaway with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, weapons trafficking and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Rueban Nahbexie, 22, faces a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm obtained by crime and two counts of firearm possession.

Police stated to date, three adults and six youths have been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Several rural RCMP detachments, including the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) and the Provincial Chief Firearms Office, assisted with the firearms trafficking investigation.