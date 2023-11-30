Man found unconscious in Montreal house fire, later dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 59-year-old man died following a house fire in the city’s east end Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in a private residence on St-Donat Street near de Marseille Street in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood.

When firefighters arrived, the man was found unconscious. His death was confirmed at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The fire department was able to contain the flames, but the house was heavily damaged by the blaze.

Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— with files from ‘Global News Morning and The Canadian Press