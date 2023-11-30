Menu

Money

TD Bank reports lower profit, revenues in Q4 but raises dividend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland announces Canadian Mortgage Charter to guide interactions between lenders, homeowners'
Freeland announces Canadian Mortgage Charter to guide interactions between lenders, homeowners
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday tabled the government’s fall economic statement, which introduces a Canadian Mortgage Charter that will set expectations for how lenders interact with homeowners throughout the mortgage process. Freeland said the government’s goal is give homeowners the “support they need to afford their mortgages and keep their homes when renewing at a time of higher interest rates.” – Nov 21, 2023
TD Bank Group reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its dividend.

The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, up from 96 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as TD said it earned $2.89 billion or $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from a profit of $6.67 billion or $3.62 per diluted share a year earlier.

TD reported revenue totalled $13.12 billion, down from $15.56 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provision for credit losses amounted to $878 million, up from $617 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.83 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $2.18 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.90 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

