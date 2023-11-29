Menu

Crime

Burning vehicle on remote road leads to recovery of stolen property, valued at $20K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 8:53 pm
The remains of a burned motorhome along a forest service road in the Salmon Arm area. View image in full screen
The remains of a burned motorhome along a forest service road in the Salmon Arm area. Salmon Arm RCMP
A call to B.C. police about a burning vehicle led to the recovery of approximately $20,000 in stolen property.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the call came in on Wednesday morning, around 9 a.m., that a motorhome on a forest service road was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say officers attended the scene near Dondaneau Creek Forest Service Road, off Skimikin Lake Road, and located the motorhome plus other vehicles and trailers.

“Queries on the unrelated vehicles resulted in the recovery of one stolen truck out of Williams Lake from several months ago,” said RCMP, adding items in the area are suspected to be stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, police say they received a report that a storage locker had been emptied out, with tools and machinery being stolen.

12
Photos of some of the stolen property that police recovered. View image in gallery mode
Photos of some of the stolen property that police recovered. Salmon Arm RCMP
22
Burning vehicle on remote road leads to recovery of stolen property, valued at $20K - image View image in gallery mode
Salmon Arm RCMP
“Police were able to establish the majority of the items stolen from the storage container, which were located in the rear of the stolen truck and surrounding area,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that the majority of the stolen items, valued at more than $20,000, were returned to their rightful owner.

