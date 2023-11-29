Lawyers deliver final arguments in trial for murder of Montreal teen

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers have delivered closing arguments in trial for the murder of Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death two years ago outside of his school in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

A pathology report showed that Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed several times in his upper body with one fatal blow through his heart.

For the teen’s family, sitting in a courtroom reliving their biggest nightmare has been tough.

“It’s very upsetting, it’s very heartbreaking. It’s like an arrow went right through,” said Charla Dopwell, Jannaï’s mother.

Dopwell has been in court since the trial started this month.

On Wednesday, the family came one step closer to the end of the trial.

The Crown prosecutor, Simon Robin, asked the jury to consider evidence presented which includes surveillance video where the accused is seen on school grounds at the time of Dopwell-Bailey’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Robin also reminded the jury the accused was seen in a video posted on social media an hour after Dopwell-Bailey’s stabbing, dancing, singing and waving a knife.

The teen suspect, who is protected by a publication ban, is accused of second-degree murder.

“There is many ways that we can commit second-degree murder, for example as committing the murder directly, as being the principal author but also as aiding the other person,” explained Robin.

The defence questioned the testimony rendered by witnesses and asked the jury to weigh in on their credibility and the consistency of what was said.

Through it all, the accused sat in the box expressionless, occasionally taking notes on a brown notepad.

He wore a suit and glasses.

His lawyer, Tiago Murias, says he is nervous.

“It is hard but we are at the end of the process, so we believe that the result will be a fair one,” Murias said.

Dopwell says it wasn’t easy to face the person who could have caused her child’s death.

“Oh boy, don’t talk about that. It’s very hard,” Dopwell said.

Story continues below advertisement

The jury will be given instructions by the judge on December 6th, she will give explanations on what laws apply and the most important pieces of evidence to consider.

Jannaï’s mother’s only hope: “To get some justice and some closure for my son.”

After the judge delivers her instructions, the jury will decide on a verdict, which could take weeks.