Crime

Man dressed as Santa waving replica gun lands on Victoria police naughty list

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 6:01 pm
Police say they seized this replica gun from a man dressed as Santa in Victoria Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police say they seized this replica gun from a man dressed as Santa in Victoria Wednesday morning. Victoria police
A man dressed as Santa was arrested in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday morning for packing more than a sack of presents.

In a media release, Victoria police said they were called to the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets, after reports of a man with a fake beard in a Santa suit waving a gun in the air.

Click to play video: 'Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident'
Replica gun used in North Vancouver road rage incident
Officers arrived and found the man sitting on a nearby bench, where he was arrested without incident. Police say he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for uttering threats and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also seized a replica handgun.

Anyone with information or video relevant to the investigation is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1.

