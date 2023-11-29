Man dressed as Santa waving replica gun lands on Victoria police naughty list

A man dressed as Santa was arrested in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday morning for packing more than a sack of presents.
In a media release, Victoria police said they were called to the intersection of Douglas and Fort streets, after reports of a man with a fake beard in a Santa suit waving a gun in the air.
Officers arrived and found the man sitting on a nearby bench, where he was arrested without incident. Police say he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for uttering threats and remains in custody.
Investigators also seized a replica handgun.
Anyone with information or video relevant to the investigation is asked to call 250-995-7654, extension 1.
