Kelowna parade raising awareness, funds for youth addiction recovery centre

Pam Turgeon says she thinks about her son, Ryan, every day.

In 2016, the 32-year-old Kelowna man died from a toxic drug overdose.

“My son died of a fentanyl poisoning in our home,” the grieving mother said.

But in the wake of that tragedy, Turgeon is doing something positive to help other families who are dealing with addiction issues.

“This is something that could touch any family,” said Turgeon. “It’s touched our family in a very personal way.”

This weekend, Turgeon is holding the fourth annual Parade with a Purpose. The Christmas parade in Kettle Valley raises awareness and money towards the creation of a recovery facility for youth in Kelowna.

“We do this in memory of Ryan,” she said. “He was an adult — and he lived a very good life until his addiction — but I feel that we should teach young people.”

Turgeon has raised $100,000 in the past three years and this year’s goal is another $100,000.

“We can make a difference and we could save some lives,” she said.

Raised funds go to the Bridge Youth and Family Services Society, which plans to build a recovery house for ages 12-18.

“There’s no one single solution for this challenge that society is facing,” said John Yaraschenko, executive director at the Bridge. “We need to have lots of different options and we think this was an option that’s not fully available to the community right now.”

The Bridge currently runs 14 youth recovery beds at a temporary facility near Capri Mall, but it’s far from ideal.

“It’s really located in a very challenging part of the community, where there’s lots of triggers and issues for the young people who stay there,” said Yaraschenko.

The society is eyeing a rural setting for its new facility, surrounded by nature and one that could accommodate more youth and provide more services.

“Our intention is to have a 20-unit facility, so with potentially four to five cottages, four to five people per cottage,” Yaraschenko said. “And then a learning hub for people to come and learn and receive their counselling and support — a place where people can come from the community and receive outpatient services as well.”

This year’s event has raised $88,000, and an anonymous donor will match new donations up to $10,000.

“It warms our heart,” Turgeon said. “It’s for such a phenomenal charity. We need to build this house. We need this in our community.”

The Parade with a Purpose takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2. It starts on Chute Lake Road and will make its way around the perimeter of Kettle Valley.

Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, a hot beverage and some donations.

“We will have tap and dollar buckets at the parade. The Bridge will have a tent on the parade route where people can come and donate as well, and we encourage them to donate whatever they can,” Turgeon said. “Every $10 counts, every little bit counts, every dollar counts.”