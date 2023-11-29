Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing 6 charges in Squamish hit-and-run that killed mother of 2

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Squamish RCMP, victim’s family appeal to driver involved in fatal hit-and-run'
Squamish RCMP, victim’s family appeal to driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
WATCH: Squamish RCMP are appealing to a driver to do the right thing and come forward after a fatal hit and run earlier this month – Sep 22, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. man is facing multiple criminal charges in a horrific crash that left a mother of two dead in Squamish last year.

The crash happened Sept. 2, 2022, when the driver of a pickup truck lost control navigating a corner at Pemberton and Cleveland avenues.

The vehicle flipped over a sidewalk and landed on a bus stop, pinning two women who were sitting there.

Squamish RCMP said the driver fled while bystanders were tending to the victims. Gurpreet Sangha, 44, later died in hospital, while the second victim suffered what police call “life-altering injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Squamish RCMP appeal for more information in fatal hit-and-run'
Squamish RCMP appeal for more information in fatal hit-and-run

In late September, police said they believed they knew who was behind the wheel, but needed more witnesses to prove the case.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mounties now say John Cernos was arrested on Nov. 16, and that prosecutors have approved six charges against him.

They include impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

“We need justice for our sisters and we are happy with the RCMP and the Investigative Team for their support through this time,” the victims’ families said in a statement.

“We hope this does not happen to anyone else in the community and that no one has to suffer like we did.”

Sangha had two teenaged children and was described as a beloved sister, wife, daughter and friend.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices