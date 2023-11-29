Man facing 6 charges in Squamish hit-and-run that killed mother of 2

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is facing multiple criminal charges in a horrific crash that left a mother of two dead in Squamish last year.

The crash happened Sept. 2, 2022, when the driver of a pickup truck lost control navigating a corner at Pemberton and Cleveland avenues.

The vehicle flipped over a sidewalk and landed on a bus stop, pinning two women who were sitting there.

Squamish RCMP said the driver fled while bystanders were tending to the victims. Gurpreet Sangha, 44, later died in hospital, while the second victim suffered what police call “life-altering injuries.”

1:39 Squamish RCMP appeal for more information in fatal hit-and-run

In late September, police said they believed they knew who was behind the wheel, but needed more witnesses to prove the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties now say John Cernos was arrested on Nov. 16, and that prosecutors have approved six charges against him.

They include impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

“We need justice for our sisters and we are happy with the RCMP and the Investigative Team for their support through this time,” the victims’ families said in a statement.

“We hope this does not happen to anyone else in the community and that no one has to suffer like we did.”

Sangha had two teenaged children and was described as a beloved sister, wife, daughter and friend.