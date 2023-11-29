Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

St. Stephen ‘desperate’ for out-of-the-cold shelter as temperatures drop

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayor of St. Stephen urges N.B. government to assist with homeless shelter as winter approaches'
Mayor of St. Stephen urges N.B. government to assist with homeless shelter as winter approaches
WATCH: As winter approaches, the town of St. Stephen is urgently seeking space for an "out-of-the-cold" shelter for the unhoused population. The town's mayor says many options have been exhausted and he's now pleading for help from the provincial government. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of the Municipal District of St. Stephen said the town is in desperate need of an out-of-the-cold shelter to house the community members living rough or precariously housed.

Allan MacEachern estimates there are between 50 to 100 people either homeless or housed precariously, couch surfing, or staying with friends.

“It’s a very strange situation for a small town to be in,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “St. Stephen is the service hub for Charlotte County, which serves around 30,000 people, we have the location for social services, social development … this is where they get their services.”

He said people will migrate to places where services are located, which the town has, including a hospital, grocery suppliers, and pharmacies.

“We have citizens right now that are on that ladder so to speak, where they are this close to being unsheltered or homeless and so that is a growing concern,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The town had an out-of-the-cold shelter last year, but it was a temporary one and it couldn’t reopen in the same location this year. MacEachern said it has been a struggle to find a new location.

He said a more permanent shelter is the most prudent way to move forward given the need he thinks will only continue to grow amid low vacancy rates, high rents and a troubled economy.

Housing is provincial responsibility and MacEachern said he has been in talks with the minister responsible for housing, Jill Green, about funding.

More on Health

But as the temperatures continue to drop, he worries about the lack of urgency around the problem.

Trending Now

“We’re really desperate, we need to find something temporary. Just temporary until we can get this because let’s say we try to purchase a property right now, it’s going to take a couple of weeks and then you got do all the other stuff like I just said the water, sewer and make it safe,” MacEachern said.

He said it has been challenging to incentivize developers into rural areas, despite the need. He explained there is also only so many, and the upfront cost can be high.

The town is trying to line up the pieces to get the shelter running, but time is running out before winter hits. He said the community members have stepped also, including providing food, shelter and warmth as much as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

MacEachern believes there must be more investment into the root issues that is leaving people without housing and proper resources.

“It’s just an urgent matter and we really got work on this … we’re talking about humans .. whatever got them to where they’re at,” he said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices