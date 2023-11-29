Human remains discovered in Purcells Cove Road area of Halifax, police say

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in a wooded area this week.
Police were called at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, to a location near the 2200-block of Purcells Cove Road.
“Officers located the remains at that location and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has confirmed them to be human,” police said in a release Wednesday.
“At this time, the remains have not been positively identified.”
Police say the investigation is “in its early stages” and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
