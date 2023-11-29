Human remains discovered in Purcells Cove Road area of Halifax, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in a wooded area this week.

Police were called at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, to a location near the 2200-block of Purcells Cove Road.

“Officers located the remains at that location and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has confirmed them to be human,” police said in a release Wednesday.

“At this time, the remains have not been positively identified.”

Police say the investigation is “in its early stages” and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.