Crime

Copper theft impacted drinking water supply in southern Alberta: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 2:41 pm
RCMP in Pincher Creek are investigating several incidents of copper theft that have impacted local drinking water supplies and caused thousands of dollars in damage. View image in full screen
RCMP in Pincher Creek are investigating several incidents of copper theft that have impacted local drinking water supplies and caused thousands of dollars in damage. File/Global News
RCMP in Pincher Creek are investigating several incidents of copper theft that have impacted local drinking water supplies and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said they were contacted by a utility employee who witnessed two people actively stripping wire from a wind turbine near Pincher Creek on Nov. 27. Officers were able to quickly arrest the individuals involved. Police said they were also able to recover numerous stolen items as a result of the investigation.

Johannes Jorgensen (46), a resident of Lundbreck, Alta., and Daniel Price (57), a resident of Pincher Creek, now face several charges including two offences under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on Nov. 30.

