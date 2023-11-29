Big Sugar to perform at The Burt in Winnipeg next March

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic Canadian band is coming back to Winnipeg to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough LP.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that Big Sugar will hit the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 4, 2024, as part of a tour behind the deluxe reissue of 1993’s Five Hundred Pounds.

The gig will include two sets that also feature songs from throughout the band’s career, which spans a total of more than a dozen albums, live releases and EPs since its 1988 founding in Toronto.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Turn the Lights On! Canadian rock band @Big_Sugar_Music are coming to Burton Cummings Theatre on March 4!

On sale: Fri Dec 1st | 10am pic.twitter.com/I3BD2QrJA2 — The Burt (@theburtwpg) November 29, 2023

Big Sugar — led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Gordie Johnson — was a dominant force on Canadian rock airwaves throughout the 1990s, combining electric blues, rock and reggae on hits like Diggin’ A Hole, Turn the Lights On and The Scene.

Tickets to the Winnipeg concert go on sale Friday.