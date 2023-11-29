Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Big Sugar to perform at The Burt in Winnipeg next March

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 11:53 am
Big Sugar. View image in full screen
Big Sugar. Big Sugar / Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An iconic Canadian band is coming back to Winnipeg to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its breakthrough LP.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that Big Sugar will hit the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 4, 2024, as part of a tour behind the deluxe reissue of 1993’s Five Hundred Pounds.

The gig will include two sets that also feature songs from throughout the band’s career, which spans a total of more than a dozen albums, live releases and EPs since its 1988 founding in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Big Sugar — led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Gordie Johnson — was a dominant force on Canadian rock airwaves throughout the 1990s, combining electric blues, rock and reggae on hits like Diggin’ A Hole, Turn the Lights On and The Scene.

Trending Now

Tickets to the Winnipeg concert go on sale Friday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg looking to improve getting big concerts in city'
Winnipeg looking to improve getting big concerts in city
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices