Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Top admiral says Canada’s navy in ‘critical state’ with low staff, resources

By David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted November 28, 2023 8:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top soldier says ‘persistent presence’ in west Pacific challenged by budget restraints'
Canada’s top soldier says ‘persistent presence’ in west Pacific challenged by budget restraints
WATCH: Canada’s top soldier says ‘persistent presence’ in west Pacific challenged by budget restraints – Nov 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s understaffed and resource-stretched navy is in “a critical state” and might not be able to carry out its basic duties next year, the top admiral said in a YouTube video released this week.

The comments by Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee are an unusually blunt expression of unhappiness from the military over the state of the armed forces. Canada only spends about 1.3% of its annual gross domestic product on defence, much less than the North Atlantic Treaty Organization target of 2%.

In the video, which runs just under six minutes, Topshee said the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) had not hit its recruitment targets for more than a decade.

“Colleagues and shipmates – the RCN faces some very serious challenges right now that could mean we fail to meet our force posture and readiness commitments in 2024 and beyond,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation is serious but our problems are not unique and I know that the air force and army are facing similar challenges,” he continued.

The West Coast fleet is “beset with a shortage of qualified techs” which means ships cannot meet operation and maintenance targets, he said.

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to cut $1 billion from the defence budget as part of a fiscal restraint package.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government to cut $1 billion from National Defence budget'
Canadian government to cut $1 billion from National Defence budget

Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s top soldier, told legislators in late September that this had prompted a “very difficult session” with commanders of the various services.

Trending Now

The navy relies on its 12 Halifax class frigates, which are approaching the end of their 30-year operational life but must stay in service for another 15 years because their replacements are behind schedule and over budget.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very considerable challenge. … I wish it was not so but I am afraid there is simply no other choice,” said Topshee, who took over as Canada’s top sailor in May 2022.

The video was released on Monday without any publicity.

In response, the office of Defence Minister Bill Blair said the government was making significant new investments in the navy, including plans to build more than 20 new ships of various kinds.

“This will be the largest Canadian shipbuilding initiative since World War II,” spokeswoman Diana Ebadi said via email on Tuesday, adding that Ottawa was working to recruit and retain more sailors.

Topshee’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)

More on Canada
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices