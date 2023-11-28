Menu

Traffic

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough, sent to hospital

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 9:19 pm
A Toronto police shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto police shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Two pedestrians were transported to local hospitals after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Ont., Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Officers responded to a report of the accident just before 7:30 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and were transported to a local hospital by medics; one of the victims reportedly had serious injuries.

Officers closed two eastbound lanes on Pharmacy Avenue for the investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

