Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Scarborough, sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two pedestrians were transported to local hospitals after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Ont., Tuesday evening, according to Toronto police.

Officers responded to a report of the accident just before 7:30 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and were transported to a local hospital by medics; one of the victims reportedly had serious injuries.

Officers closed two eastbound lanes on Pharmacy Avenue for the investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av East + Pharmacy Av

7:28 p.m.

– Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle

– Both are being transported to hospital by medics

– Police are on scene

– Driver remained on scene

– 2 lanes blocked E/B Lawrence from Pharmacy @TTCnotices#GO2747520

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 29, 2023