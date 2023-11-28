Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 9 players after locking up general manager

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 7:11 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters got right to work after signing a two-year contract extension earlier on Tuesday.

Just hours later, the Bombers announced the signings of nine players, including five Americans and four national players.

The Bombers inked quarterback Terry Wilson Jr., receivers Bryce Mitchell and Ontaria Wilson, defensive end Nate Givhan, and defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

The club also signed four of their draft choices who had previously returned to school. Manitoba Bisons defensive tackle Collin Kornelson, running back Jonathan Rosery (Alberta Golden Bears), defensive back Bret MacDougall (Windsor Lancers), and linebacker Max Charbonneau (Ottawa Gee-Gees) all have new contracts.

Terry Wilson was most recently in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers. He also attended the Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp after a six-year collegiate career with Oregon (2016), Garden City CC (2017), Kentucky (2018-2020) and New Mexico (2021).

Givhan rejoins the Bombers after spending time on their practice roster earlier in the 2023 season.

Neither Ontaria Wilson, Mitchell, or Woods have any pro experience.

The Bombers currently have 36 pending free agents.

RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Nov. 27
