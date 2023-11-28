Vehicle collision on Highway 11 results in 2 seriously injured

A collision involving two full-size passenger trucks left people trapped and both vehicles mangled in the west ditch of the southbound lanes of Saskatchewan’s Highway 11 Tuesday morning.
At 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Warman Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Highway 11 and Lutheran Road. Emergency responders found one truck severely damaged at the front and wedged against the other truck, which had rolled onto its roof. Both vehicles had deployed airbags.
Warman Fire Rescue says when crews arrived, passersby had already intervened, extracting both single occupants from the wrecked trucks.
Both individuals sustained serious injuries and received immediate on-site medical attention from Warman Fire Rescue. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment via Medavie HSW Ambulance.
The Corman Park Police Service and Warman RCMP have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Details regarding the cause of the crash and any contributing factors are yet to be disclosed.
The collision led to minor traffic delays Tuesday morning, but the area around Highway 11 and Lutheran Road has since been cleared.
