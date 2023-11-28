Menu

Crime

Man shot, killed by Winnipeg police during traffic stop, IIU investigating

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 2:47 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting by a Winnipeg police officer during a traffic stop that left a man dead.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has assumed responsibility for the probe into the incident, which took place near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive around 12:40 a.m.

According to police, a stopped vehicle tried to flee the scene and pinned an officer in the process. An officer then fired, hitting the driver. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A woman, who police say was a passenger in the vehicle, remains in custody. The officer who was pinned in the incident was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Because the incident involves a fatality, the IIU said it will ask the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting'
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

