Man shot, killed by Winnipeg police during traffic stop, IIU investigating

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a shooting by a Winnipeg police officer during a traffic stop that left a man dead.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has assumed responsibility for the probe into the incident, which took place near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive around 12:40 a.m.

According to police, a stopped vehicle tried to flee the scene and pinned an officer in the process. An officer then fired, hitting the driver. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A woman, who police say was a passenger in the vehicle, remains in custody. The officer who was pinned in the incident was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Because the incident involves a fatality, the IIU said it will ask the Manitoba Police Commission to appoint a civilian monitor.

