Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 hurt after elementary school bus slides off snowy road east of Goderich, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 1:50 pm
A school bus off to the side of a snow-covered road. View image in full screen
OPP say a school bus slid off a snowy road east of Goderich, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2023. OPP_WR/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A school bus with 10 elementary-aged students on board crashed Tuesday morning in Morris-Turnberry Township, east of Goderich, Ont., leaving three kids with injuries, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say the school bus “left the roadway due to poor weather conditions.”

The injuries resulting from the crash on Clyde Line are “non-life-threatening,” but police have not provided any further details about the injuries.

A photo from the scene showed heavy snowfall completely covering the roadway with the bus off to the side and an emergency vehicle with a pylon on top of it to the left of the bus.

Clyde Line between Cardiff and Browntown roads was closed following the crash but expected to reopen “shortly,” police said just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices