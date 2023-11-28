3 hurt after elementary school bus slides off snowy road east of Goderich, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus with 10 elementary-aged students on board crashed Tuesday morning in Morris-Turnberry Township, east of Goderich, Ont., leaving three kids with injuries, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say the school bus “left the roadway due to poor weather conditions.”

The injuries resulting from the crash on Clyde Line are “non-life-threatening,” but police have not provided any further details about the injuries.

A photo from the scene showed heavy snowfall completely covering the roadway with the bus off to the side and an emergency vehicle with a pylon on top of it to the left of the bus.

Clyde Line between Cardiff and Browntown roads was closed following the crash but expected to reopen “shortly,” police said just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

