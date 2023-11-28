Menu

Fire

2 people sent to hospital after fire at home off Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 1:57 pm
Edmonton fire crews battled a fire in a multi-unit building off Whyte Avenue. View image in full screen
Edmonton fire crews battled a fire in a multi-unit building off Whyte Avenue. Global News
Two people were sent to hospital following a fire at a multi-unit residential building near 80th Avenue and 106th Street in Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said it received a call about the blaze at around 10:30 a.m. Six units were dispatched, with the first crew arriving at the scene about 10 minutes later.

EFRS said the fire was under control by 11:09 a.m.

Alberta Health Services told Global News that two people were taken to hospital but did not provide details about their injuries.

Fire officials said they were not immediately able to say if anybody else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

A police vehicle was also seen parked near the building that caught fire.

EFRS said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

