Edmonton police arrest man in Ontario in regards to Whyte Ave shooting last September

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect wanted in relation to a shooting that took place in September on Whyte Avenue has been arrested in Ontario.

Early Sept. 3, 2022, a woman in her 20s was independently taken to the University of Alberta Hospital after she was shot near 82 Avenue and 104 Street.

She sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition and ultimately survived the shooting.

While police were in that area investigating the shooting, they witnessed a second shooting in which a man shot a firearm in a group of people. The shot was not targeted at any one person and no one was hit, police said.

Police issued a search warrant and 33-year-old Khatar Mohamed Mussa was arrested in a neighbourhood in west Toronto, on Jan. 27 for charges related to both shootings.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges he faces include attempted murder while using a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded or prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing it was prohibited, police said.

“This was a random act of violence that nearly killed an innocent woman who was out enjoying a long weekend with friends,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of Edmonton Police Service’s guns and gangs unit. “It’s an example of a brazen public shooting where there were a number of witnesses, and we want to thank those who came forward.”

Mussa is now in custody in Edmonton.