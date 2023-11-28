Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite in late Tuesday morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 12:00 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is shown on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is shown on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Strength in the energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.19 points at 20,060.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 127.65 points at 35,461.12. The S&P 500 index was up 8.43 points at 4,558.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.51 points at 14,265.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.96 at US$76.82 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$20.60 at US$2,053.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$3.85 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

