Man throws rock through door of Kitchener business before robbing it: police

A man threw a rock through the door of a business in downtown Kitchener before robbing it on Monday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. at the business, located at King and Waterloo streets.

After the man threw the rock, he went in and began to take merchandise, according to police, who say he then assaulted an employee who tried to stop him.

He then took off.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police described the suspect as being six feet tall and he was said to be dressed in a dark jacket, light-coloured pants and dark shoes.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4497 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.