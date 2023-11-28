Menu

Crime

Kamloops police seek carjacking suspect and vehicle

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 11:59 am
Toronto police recover over 1,000 stolen vehicles, charge 230 people in latest auto theft sting
Toronto police announced on Wednesday that they have successfully recovered over 1,000 stolen vehicles and charged almost 230 individuals in a months-long auto theft investigation. The total value of the recovered vehicles has been estimated at nearly $60 million. Police Chief Myron Demkiw expressed his concern over the seriousness of the carjacking problem and stated that such levels of crime and threat are unacceptable – Oct 25, 2023
A BMW driver was parked on a Kamloops street Monday night when police say a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun approached his window and stole the car.

Now Kamloops police are asking for help to identify the carjacking suspect who made off with a dark blue 2008 BMW 535Xi with a licence plate number of NM099B at 10:30 p.m. from the 1100 block of Nicola Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, standing approximately five feet seven inches and wearing a baseball cap. The suspect was last seen driving east on Nicola Street in the victim’s car.

Kamloops RCMP say missing person investigation now treated as homicide
“Thankfully the victim was not physically harmed however was understandably shaken by the ordeal,” states Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Kamloops RCMP.

“We are asking residents in the area of Nicola Street and 11th Ave to review video surveillance between 10:30 and 11 p.m. for the BMW. While it is dark blue, it will likely appear black at night.”

Those who saw the vehicle in motion or parked but occupied can call 911. Other sightings can be reported to Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, citing file 2023-42105.

 

 

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

