Man found with stolen TV from Peterborough apartment: police

An arrest has been made in connection with a break-in at an apartment in Peterborough, Ont., early Monday.
The Peterborough Police Service reported multiple break-ins over the weekend, including one at an apartment in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Goodfellow Road sometime between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Several items, including a television and computer, were reported stolen.
Police say around 10:30 a.m. Monday, an officer on patrol in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets spotted a man at the back of a building with a television matching the description of the one stolen.
The man was taken into custody and a search discovered he was also in possession of other stolen property and identification cards belonging to the victims.
A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.
