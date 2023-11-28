Menu

Crime

Man found with stolen TV from Peterborough apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
An arrest has been made in connection with a break-in at an apartment in Peterborough, Ont., early Monday.

The Peterborough Police Service reported multiple break-ins over the weekend, including one at an apartment in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Goodfellow Road sometime between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Several items, including a television and computer, were reported stolen.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Monday, an officer on patrol in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets spotted a man at the back of a building with a television matching the description of the one stolen.

The man was taken into custody and a search discovered he was also in possession of other stolen property and identification cards belonging to the victims.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.

‘I want to do more:’ Peterborough police respond to concerns about thefts as rift remains over officials’ response to homelessness crisis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

