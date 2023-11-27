Police probe spree of weekend residential break-ins in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating several residential break-ins over the weekend in Peterborough, Ont.

According to Peterborough police, officers responded to a break-in at an apartment early Monday in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Goodfellow Road. A television and computer were stolen. The incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Jewely heist

Two other break-ins were reported on Sunday at a residence in the area of Bensfort Road and Riverview Heights. Police say suspects smashed a door, and ransacked several rooms and a second-floor apartment before fleeing with jewelry. The incidents occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7:3o p.m.

Garage break-in

Sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, a garage was broken into at a home in the area of Dainton Drive and Chapel Road. Police say a bicycle was reported stolen. A different bike was found left in the driveway.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.