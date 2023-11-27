Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police probe spree of weekend residential break-ins in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating several residential break-ins over the weekend in Peterborough, Ont.

According to Peterborough police, officers responded to a break-in at an apartment early Monday in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Goodfellow Road. A television and computer were stolen. The incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Jewely heist

Two other break-ins were reported on Sunday at a residence in the area of Bensfort Road and Riverview Heights. Police say suspects smashed a door, and ransacked several rooms and a second-floor apartment before fleeing with jewelry. The incidents occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7:3o p.m.

Garage break-in

Sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, a garage was broken into at a home in the area of Dainton Drive and Chapel Road. Police say a bicycle was reported stolen. A different bike was found left in the driveway.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: '‘I want to do more:’ Peterborough police respond to concerns about thefts as rift remains over officials’ response to homelessness crisis'
‘I want to do more:’ Peterborough police respond to concerns about thefts as rift remains over officials’ response to homelessness crisis
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices