Crime

Man breaks into 82-year-old woman’s house in Lethbridge, steals ashes: police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 5:56 pm
Lethbridge Police are investigating an incident where a man broke into a northside home, confronted an elderly woman and assaulted her before fleeing with a sentimental item. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are investigating an incident where a man broke into a northside home, confronted a woman and assaulted her before fleeing with a sentimental item. David Rossiter / CP
Lethbridge police are searching for a man who they say broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home, assaulted her and stole a sentimental item.

Police say they responded to a home along the 2000 block of 20 Street North on Monday shortly before midnight after getting a report of a break-in.

An 82-year-old woman said she woke up after hearing an intruder in her home and was confronted in her bedroom. When she attempted to call the police, the suspect knocked the phone out of her hand. The woman said she kicked the intruder numerous times and he left her home with a box of ashes that was on her nightstand.

According to police, no other property was taken, and the woman was not injured.

Although several police officers responded and a K9 track was performed, police were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man around five feet 10 inches to six feet tall with an average build. He  was wearing a dark hoodie and carrying a flashlight.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have observed the suspect, or any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

