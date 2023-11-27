Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Bag containing over $300K in jewelry stolen from vehicle in Toronto: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 5:35 pm
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in a theft over $5,000 investigation. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in a theft over $5,000 investigation. Handout / Toronto police
Toronto police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a bag containing $300,000 in jewelry from a parked vehicle in Rexdale last month.

Police said on Oct. 19 at around 4:20 p.m., officers received a call for a theft in the area of Albion Road and Highway 27.

According to police, a man had parked his vehicle in the area.

Police say a male suspect approached the parked vehicle, smashed the passenger side window and then stole a bag containing over $300,000 worth of jewelry.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on Monday in the hope that someone may be able to assist in the case.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build.

Police say he was wearing a blue “GAP” sweater, blue track pants, white running shoes and a black baseball hat and was carrying a black/white “Adidas” bag.

Police said the suspect is wanted for theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

