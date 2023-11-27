Student faces weapons charges in incident at Medway High School north of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have provided more information following an “incident” at a high school north of London, Ont., last week that saw the school briefly placed under a hold and secure.

On Monday, police announced that a 16-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. The youth’s name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers were called to a “disturbance” at Medway High School in Arva around noon on Friday.

“When we got there, our officers took an individual into custody on school grounds and essentially took that person in and that ended the incident right there,” said Derek Rogers, regional media relations coordinator for OPP West Region, at the time.

A spokesperson with the Thames Valley District School Board said the incident prompted a “brief hold and secure.”

No injuries were reported.