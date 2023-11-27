Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student faces weapons charges in incident at Medway High School north of London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 2:46 pm
A photo of a high school. View image in full screen
Medway High School on Medway Road in Arva, Ont. Thames Valley District School Board
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police have provided more information following an “incident” at a high school north of London, Ont., last week that saw the school briefly placed under a hold and secure.

On Monday, police announced that a 16-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. The youth’s name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers were called to a “disturbance” at Medway High School in Arva around noon on Friday.

“When we got there, our officers took an individual into custody on school grounds and essentially took that person in and that ended the incident right there,” said Derek Rogers, regional media relations coordinator for OPP West Region, at the time.

Trending Now

A spokesperson with the Thames Valley District School Board said the incident prompted a “brief hold and secure.”

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices