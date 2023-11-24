Student arrested after ‘incident’ at Medway High School north of London, Ont.

Provincial police say a student was immediately arrested after officers were called to a “disturbance” at Medway High School in Arva, north of London, Ont., on Friday.

Police say they were contacted just before noon but would not provide any other details about the nature of the disturbance.

“It’s too soon to say the nature of the incident because our officers are still working on it. What I can tell you is certainly when we receive a call like that from a school, our officers are very quick to respond. And there is certainly a level of community concern that’s associated with that. So we take it very seriously,” said Derek Rogers, regional media relations coordinator for OPP West Region.

“When we got there, our officers took an individual into custody on school grounds and essentially took that person in and that ended the incident right there.”

A spokesperson with the Thames Valley District School Board said the incident prompted a “brief hold and secure.”

No charges have been laid at this time but Rogers did not rule out the possibility of charges against the youth.

“Should the evidence lead our officers to conclude that a charge is appropriate and then one would certain be certainly believed. But it’s too early into the investigation at this stage to really say whether or not there will be or won’t be.”

No injuries were reported and police said there was no ongoing public safety concern associated with the incident.