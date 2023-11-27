Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta domestic abuse shelters report 10-year high in number of calls for help

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2023 1:35 pm
Click to play video: 'How can Legal Aid Alberta help those who face domestic violence?'
How can Legal Aid Alberta help those who face domestic violence?
November is Family Violence Prevention Month. Family lawyer Jessica Chapman and immigration Lawyer Ruth Williams joined Global News Morning Edmonton to break down the barriers to seek help. – Nov 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Domestic violence is on the rise in the province and shelters don’t have enough space for those fleeing to safety, the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters said in a new report released Monday.

The report, titled On the Front Lines, compiled data from April 2022 to the end of March 2023 for 39 organizations operating 53 domestic abuse shelters across Alberta.

It showed there were more than 59,000 calls for help answered by the shelters, which is a 10-year high.

The data also shows a 10-year high in reports of forced sex and strangulation, which the council says increases the risk of being killed by 750 per cent.

It says about 8,400 people, an increase of 19 per cent, received help at shelters and almost half of those people were children.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman shares story of attack linked to domestic violence accusations: ‘He tried to cut my toes off’'
Edmonton woman shares story of attack linked to domestic violence accusations: ‘He tried to cut my toes off’

Shelters could not, however, accommodate another 30,000 requests for admission, which is the highest number in the past decade, due to the lack of shelter space and growing complex needs of some survivors.

Trending Now

“Shelters across this province are working overtime to respond to the increasing number of survivors of domestic violence and their needs,” Jan Reimer, executive director of the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, women’s shelters have faced stagnant budgets since 2015 alongside ballooning inflation.

“Without additional resources, we are concerned for survivors in this province.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Without additional resources, we are concerned for survivors in this province."
Click to play video: 'Family violence calls among the most dangerous: Former Edmonton officer'
Family violence calls among the most dangerous: Former Edmonton officer
Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices