Langside homicide update: 4th fatality confirmed, victim identities released

On Monday, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon and Chief Danny Smyth from the Winnipeg police confirmed another fatality and released the names of the four victims in the Langside Street homicide investigation.

So far details about five victims who had injuries consistent with a shooting have been released as of Sunday.

Police have identified those killed as, Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34; Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33; Melelek Leseri Leslikel, 29; and Dylan Maxwell Lavalle, 41.

McKinnon said two sisters from Lake St. Martin First Nation, north of Winnipeg are among those dead.

Lesikel has family in Kenya and in the United States who have been notified and police have also been in contact with Lavallee’s family.

“Our hearts go out to these families and the community,” said McKinnon.

On Sunday just after 4 a.m. police said they went to a residence in the 100 block of Langside Street where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to the hospital. One man later died, and on Monday police confirmed the death of another injured woman.

The remaining injured victim, a 55-year-old man, is still in hospital in critical condition. Police said his identity is not being revealed for privacy reasons.

“He is under treatment for a pretty serious injury, at this point, we are just hoping he recovers,” said Smyth.

Police have made no arrests and suspects are still being determined. Smyth said if the gun used in the shooting surfaces in any investigation, they’ll know.

“Firearms are distinct and we will be watching for evidence that could link any firearms we come to contact (with) now or in the future with the homicide on Langside.”

Smyth said he understands the shooting is “a shock to the community” and may cause concern and fear.

“It’s not like a television program. It’s not going to be over in an hour,” he said.

Smyth wouldn’t say if he believes the incident is gang-related or how the victims knew each other.

Additionally, he said the incident took place in a multi-suite building and police are asking anyone who may know anything regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip online.

Forensics will be on Langside Street for the duration of the week for scene examination, Smyth added.

— With files from the Canadian Press