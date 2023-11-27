Menu

Crime

Langside homicide update: 4th fatality confirmed, victim identities released

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg forensics on scene of ‘shocking, but not uncharted’ multiple homicide investigation'
Winnipeg forensics on scene of ‘shocking, but not uncharted’ multiple homicide investigation
"We do not have a suspect at this time," Police Chief Danny Smyth said on Monday. "What we can say is that forensics and police will be present in that section of West Broadway for the majority of the week as they work to determine what happened, and who is responsible."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Monday, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon and Chief Danny Smyth from the Winnipeg police confirmed another fatality and released the names of the four victims in the Langside Street homicide investigation.

So far details about five victims who had injuries consistent with a shooting have been released as of Sunday.

Police have identified those killed as, Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34; Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33; Melelek Leseri Leslikel, 29; and Dylan Maxwell Lavalle, 41.

McKinnon said two sisters from Lake St. Martin First Nation, north of Winnipeg are among those dead.

Lesikel has family in Kenya and in the United States who have been notified and police have also been in contact with Lavallee’s family.

“Our hearts go out to these families and the community,” said McKinnon.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: Police'
Winnipeg shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 critically injured: Police

On Sunday just after 4 a.m. police said they went to a residence in the 100 block of Langside Street where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to the hospital. One man later died, and on Monday police confirmed the death of another injured woman.

The remaining injured victim, a 55-year-old man, is still in hospital in critical condition. Police said his identity is not being revealed for privacy reasons.

“He is under treatment for a pretty serious injury, at this point, we are just hoping he recovers,” said Smyth.

Trending Now

Police have made no arrests and suspects are still being determined. Smyth said if the gun used in the shooting surfaces in any investigation, they’ll know.

Story continues below advertisement

“Firearms are distinct and we will be watching for evidence that could link any firearms we come to contact (with) now or in the future with the homicide on Langside.”

Smyth said he understands the shooting is  “a shock to the community” and may cause concern and fear.

“It’s not like a television program. It’s not going to be over in an hour,” he said.

Smyth wouldn’t say if he believes the incident is gang-related or how the victims knew each other.

Additionally, he said the incident took place in a multi-suite building and police are asking anyone who may know anything regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip online.

Forensics will be on Langside Street for the duration of the week for scene examination, Smyth added.

— With files from the Canadian Press

