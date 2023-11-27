Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jewish community centre in Montreal hit by Molotov cocktail: police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: November 27, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: November 27, 2023
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish community centre was struck by a Molotov cocktail. No one was present at the time of the incident and police say damage to the building is minor. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say they are investigating after a Jewish community centre was vandalized early Monday.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the glass door of the Jewish Community Council office on Decarie Boulevard in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

No one was present at the time of the incident and police say damage to the building is minor.

“The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms, ” the Jewish Community Council said in a statement.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant of Montreal police said it remains unclear if the incendiary device was thrown by someone on foot or in a drive-by fashion.

Trending Now

Multiple security cameras overlooking the scene will help identify the suspect or suspects involved, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have reported an increase in hate crimes targeting both the Jewish and Arab communities since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices