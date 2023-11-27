Jewish community centre in Montreal hit by Molotov cocktail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they are investigating after a Jewish community centre was vandalized early Monday.

According to police, a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the glass door of the Jewish Community Council office on Decarie Boulevard in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

No one was present at the time of the incident and police say damage to the building is minor.

“The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms, ” the Jewish Community Council said in a statement.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant of Montreal police said it remains unclear if the incendiary device was thrown by someone on foot or in a drive-by fashion.

Multiple security cameras overlooking the scene will help identify the suspect or suspects involved, he added.

Police have reported an increase in hate crimes targeting both the Jewish and Arab communities since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.