Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted sex offender with lengthy, violent record expected to live in Winnipeg: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 9:44 am
Marcel Charlette
Marcel Charlette. Province of Manitoba
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A convicted sex offender with a long rap sheet has been released from Headingley Correctional Centre and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit warned the public Monday that 51-year-old Marcel Hank Charlette is considered a high risk to reoffend in a violent and/or sexual manner against men, women and children.

Charlette, who has also gone by the names Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee, and Bald Eagle, was most recently behind bars for assault and failing to comply with release conditions.

Police said his lengthy criminal record includes convictions for the manslaughter of a two-year-old child, as well as various other violent offences, carrying a concealed weapon and multiple breaches of court-imposed conditions — including, in his most recent conviction, contacting a victim hundreds of times despite being bound by a non-communication order.

Story continues below advertisement

Charlette is subject to numerous conditions according to his supervised probation, including a daily curfew; weapons, alcohol, drugs and pornography prohibitions; a ban from attending places or events where the sale of alcohol is one of the primary purposes; and a ban on using substances like hairspray, gas or glue for the purpose of intoxication.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477, or any local RCMP detachment.

Click to play video: 'High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg'
High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices