Environment Canada says first snow squall of season to hit London-Middlesex

London-Middlesex residents are asked to brace themselves for what Environment Canada is calling the first significant lake effect flurries and snow squalls of the season.

In a watch issued early Monday, the national weather agency said intense snowfall rates of up to 5 cm per hour can be expected at times, with local accumulations expected to reach upwards of 10 cm to 15 cm late overnight through Tuesday.

“Brief periods of intense snowfall with very poor visibility will be possible,” Environment Canada said. “Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. ”

The weather agency also warned that residents may experience poor visibility at times in heavy and blowing snow.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said the snow squalls should weaken Tuesday night.