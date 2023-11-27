Search for answers underway after fatal Winnipeg shooting Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg residents are waiting for more information as investigators work to piece together what led up to a downtown shooting Sunday that killed three people and left two others in hospital with critical injuries.

City police Const. Jason Michalyshen has said officers were called to a home shortly after 4 a.m., where they found five people wounded.

Michalyshen said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to hospital. One man later died, and a man and a woman were receiving medical care.

He said the investigation is in its infancy, as no arrests have been made, a motive or possibility of a gang connection is still unknown and suspects are still being determined.

It is also unknown if a weapon has been recovered, and Michalyshen said investigators can’t say how any of the victims may be related or known to each other until they have been identified.

He did note there appeared to be multiple suites in the building where the shooting happened.

In statements released on social media, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham called the shooting “shocking and disturbing.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called it “a terrible act of violence.”

Kinew, meanwhile, said he’s asked his justice minister to work with the city to “strengthen our shared approach to public safety.”

