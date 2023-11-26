Pro-Palestine protesters march in downtown Calgary, disrupting traffic: police

Send this page to someone via email

More than 700 pro-Palestine protesters marched for several blocks in downtown Calgary on Sunday, disrupting traffic for several blocks.

According to social media posts from the Calgary Police Service, the group marched from City Hall, crossed the Fifth Avenue flyover, approached Reconciliation Bridge and then continued down Fourth Avenue Southeast before returning to City Hall.

A CPS spokesperson told Global News the march disrupted traffic and created “major congestion” for several blocks.

All roads in the area were re-opened at around 4:47 p.m., according to a social media post by the police.

Police said around 750 people attended the pro-Palestine protest which started at City Hall, while around 50 people attended the pro-Israel protest across the street at Olympic Plaza.

Several protests are expected to take place near City Hall today. Police will be on scene to monitor the event, manage public safety, keep the peace & responds to calls for service accordingly. Traffic delays are expected in the area. For those participating in demonstrations,… pic.twitter.com/hTmmZoYJ01 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 26, 2023

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has already claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The four-day cease-fire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.

— With files from Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press.