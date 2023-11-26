87-year-old Toronto man charged with sexual interference

Send this page to someone via email

An 87-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of sexual interference in connection with what Toronto police allege were sexual assaults on three children between 2003 and 2016.

The accused, Albert Devonish of Toronto, was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning. Updates on the proceeding were not immediately available.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about the case contact their office at 416-808-1300 or Crimestoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.