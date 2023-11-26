Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

87-year-old Toronto man charged with sexual interference

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 11:13 am
Toronto police have arrested an 87-year-old Toronto man in connection with a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto police have arrested an 87-year-old Toronto man in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police Service / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 87-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of sexual interference in connection with what Toronto police allege were sexual assaults on three children between 2003 and 2016.

The accused, Albert Devonish of Toronto, was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning. Updates on the proceeding were not immediately available.

Trending Now

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about the case contact their office at 416-808-1300 or Crimestoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices