Crime

Man stabbed near G. Ross Lord Park in Toronto; police investigating

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 26, 2023 10:27 am
Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward. View image in full screen
Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
A man in his 30s was hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday night following an incident near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, Toronto police say.

In a social media post, police said the incident possibly occurred at G. Ross Lord Park and that they are seeking a male suspect with blonde hair.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

