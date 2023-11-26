Man stabbed near G. Ross Lord Park in Toronto; police investigating

See more sharing options

A man in his 30s was hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday night following an incident near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, Toronto police say.

In a social media post, police said the incident possibly occurred at G. Ross Lord Park and that they are seeking a male suspect with blonde hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.