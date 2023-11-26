Man stabbed near G. Ross Lord Park in Toronto; police investigating

A man in his 30s was hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday night following an incident near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue, Toronto police say.
In a social media post, police said the incident possibly occurred at G. Ross Lord Park and that they are seeking a male suspect with blonde hair.
Trending Now
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
More on Crime
- An Ontario town struggled for years with illegal trucking. Did the fight just turn deadly?
- Mountie killer Justin Bourque charged with assaulting another inmate: RCMP
- Charges laid in police impersonation, break and enter, assault and $10M B.C. theft investigation
- N.Y. woman charged with hate crimes in hot coffee attack on father, toddler
Comments