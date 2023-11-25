McDonald’s Canada founder has died at age 86

Send this page to someone via email

George Cohon, the man who brought McDonald’s to Canada, and later Russia, has died according to a post on social media from his son, Mark Cohon.

Cohon’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday morning, and said: “Last night we said farewell to my Dad. Our family, Canada and the world lost a remarkable man.”

Cohon was born in Chicago in 1937 and received degrees from Drake University and Northwestern University School of Law before coming to Canada.

Cohon opened his first McDonald’s location in London, Ont. in November 1968.

He was also the founder of Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities across the country.

Earlier this year, Cohon received the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the order, for his charitable work around the world, his son said on social media.

He was 86 years old.