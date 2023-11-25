Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

McDonald’s Canada founder has died at age 86

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'George Cohon helping to change the world one family at a time'
George Cohon helping to change the world one family at a time
George Cohon is well-known nationally and internationally. Cohon is the founder of McDonald's Restaurants in Canada and in Russia. He's also the Founder of Ronald McDonald Children's Charities across the country. Susan Hay has the story – May 8, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

George Cohon, the man who brought McDonald’s to Canada, and later Russia, has died according to a post on social media from his son, Mark Cohon.

Cohon’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday morning, and said: “Last night we said farewell to my Dad. Our family, Canada and the world lost a remarkable man.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cohon was born in Chicago in 1937 and received degrees from Drake University and Northwestern University School of Law before coming to Canada.

Cohon opened his first McDonald’s location in London, Ont. in November 1968.

He was also the founder of Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities across the country.

Earlier this year, Cohon received the Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the order, for his charitable work around the world, his son said on social media.

He was 86 years old.

More on Entertainment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices