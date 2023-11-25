Menu

World

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of invasion, says military

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 25, 2023 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'EU-Canada Summit: Trudeau reaffirms support for Ukraine despite parliamentary divide with Conservatives'
EU-Canada Summit: Trudeau reaffirms support for Ukraine despite parliamentary divide with Conservatives
As the annual EU-Canada Summit comes to a close, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on and leaves democratic values under threat. Mackenzie Gray, however, reports on the divide within Canada’s House of Commons, after Conservatives voted against an updated version of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement earlier this week.
Russia launched Saturday morning its most intense drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting the Ukrainian capital, military officials said.

“Kyiv was the main target,” wrote Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, on his Telegram channel.

In total, Russia launched around 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against Ukraine, of which 71 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine’s armed forces said.

The attack was “the most massive air attack by drones on Kyiv,” said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city administration, noting that air defense shot down more than 60 air targets over the capital throughout the morning.

The assault on Kyiv began at 4 a.m. local time, continuing in waves for over six hours, and caused power outages in 77 residential buildings and 120 institutions, according to Popko.

Story continues below advertisement

At least five civilians were wounded in the hours-long drone assault on Kyiv, which saw several buildings damaged, including a kindergarten. The wounded included an 11-year-old child, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “But we continue to work to strengthen our air defense and shoot down more,” he said.

In addition to Kyiv, the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions were also targeted.

The attack was carried out on the morning of Holodomor Memorial Day which commemorates the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933, and is marked on the fourth Saturday in November.

© 2023 The Associated Press

