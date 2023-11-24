Surrey RCMP seek to identify 2 men in relation to August stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP have released photos two men they believe were involved in a stabbing in Whalley this summer.

Police were called to the 10200-block of King George Boulevard on the evening of Aug. 17, where they found a man with serious injuries.

Investigators still don’t have a motive in the attack, but believe it was targeted.

Mounties still haven’t been able to identify two men they believe were involved in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the photos, or who has information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.