Firearms complaint causes shelter-in-place order in Red Deer

An order to shelter in place was issued by Red Deer RCMP Friday afternoon as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

It was issued shortly after 2 p.m.

RCMP said officers were investigating a firearms complaint in the area of Riverside Meadows — on 59th Avenue between 60th and 60A Streets.

“RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area, remain indoors and secure your residence,” RCMP said in a news release.

Koinoia Christian School was also placed on lock down “as a precaution due to its proximity to the initial complaint.”

More to come…