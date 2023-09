Send this page to someone via email

A shelter in place has been ordered for people living in the area of Beaconwood Place in Fort McMurray.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wood Buffalo RCMP issued the warning that they are investigating a firearms complaint where shots have been fired.

“Avoid the area, remain in your residence if in the vicinity and refrain from posting police activity on social media.” Police said in a statement.

More to come…