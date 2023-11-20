Menu

Crime

Man charged after Fort Saskatchewan shelter-in-place order

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Fort Saskatchewan man arrested after shelter in place, firearms complaint'
Fort Saskatchewan man arrested after shelter in place, firearms complaint
WATCH: After nearly five hours of a shelter in place, a Fort Saskatchewan man has been taken into custody. The incident started early Sunday morning after police received a firearms complaint. Jasmine King reports.
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that led to a public alert and order for Fort Saskatchewan residents to shelter in place on Sunday.

Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, RCMP got a report of a shooting outside a residential complex on 99 Avenue and Highway 15.

On Monday, RCMP said a 58-year-old man was taken to hospital and was in stable condition.

RCMP said when they arrived on scene, they contained the residence but weren’t sure whether the suspect was inside. So, they advised residents to shelter in place and issued a public alert.

By 1:30 p.m., the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team went inside the home and arrested the suspect.

Fort Saskatchewan resident Trevor William Chykerda, 32, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, and uttering threats.

Chykerda was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

